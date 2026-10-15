Madrid teachers, students protest over public education conditions

People take part in a teachers' protest, as the Madrid region begins an indefinite strike to demand better working conditions, fewer students per classroom, salary raises and more, in Madrid, Spain, October 14, 2026. (REUTERS)

Teachers and students took to the streets of Spain's capital, Madrid, as a highly disruptive, indefinite strike sweeps through the region's public education sector, according to local media reports on Wednesday.

The walkout, which began Wednesday, involves around 65,000 public school teachers, with unions demanding higher salaries, smaller class sizes, reduced teaching hours, and increased investment in school infrastructure.

The strike, backed by several major unions, follows months of unsuccessful negotiations with the regional government.

CLASHES, ARRESTS REPORTED



Tensions escalated early Wednesday as students at the Complutense University of Madrid and Rey Juan Carlos University erected barricades, disrupting activities on campus.

Clashes erupted at the Ciudad Universitaria campus after riot police moved to clear the blockades, according to the provided account.

At least five people were arrested and seven injured, including several police officers, regional officials said. Left-wing opposition politicians criticized the police response, accusing officers of using excessive force against student demonstrators.

The disruption also spread to the city center, where early-morning blockades by nursery school educators temporarily halted traffic along Paseo de la Castellana, a major financial and transport corridor.

UNIONS DEMAND HIGHER PAY, SMALLER CLASSES



Unions say the regional public education system is suffering from chronic underfunding and staff shortages.

Their demands include limiting class sizes to 13 pupils in nurseries, 15 in primary schools, and 20 in secondary schools.

They are also seeking a net monthly salary increase of €600 ($670), arguing that teachers need higher pay to offset inflation and bring salaries closer to those in other Spanish regions.

Other demands include reducing weekly teaching hours to 22 in primary education and 17 in secondary schools, expanding special education resources, and investing in modernizing climate control systems in ageing school buildings.

REGIONAL GOVERNMENT REJECTS DEMANDS



Regional Education Minister Mercedes Zarzalejo described the action as politically motivated, while government officials said the unions' financial demands were unfeasible and unattainable under the current budget framework.

Authorities have imposed minimum service requirements to ensure schools remain open for supervision during the walkout.

Unions, however, have pledged to continue the strike indefinitely until the regional government agrees to establish a formal negotiating framework.

The dispute has intensified pressure on the regional administration as educators call for improvements to working conditions, staffing levels and public education funding.