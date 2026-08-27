FOR ICELANDS FISHERMEN, ITS A HARD NO IN EU REFERENDUM

For Iceland's fishermen, it's a hard 'No' in EU referendum

Trawler captain Jon Atli Gunnarsson was eight years old when Iceland won the last "Cod War" with Britain. Half a century later, there's no way he's handing over any hard-won fishing rights to Brussels.

Fishing, a pillar of Iceland's economy and an integral part of its national identity, is a key topic of debate ahead of the country's referendum on Saturday on whether to resume European Union membership negotiations, suspended in 2013.

On the Westman Islands, a major fishing hub in the south of the country, opinions have long been clear: the answer is 'No' -- even though the vote is only about resuming negotiations, not about membership itself.

"Our people fought for these 200 miles around Iceland," Gunnarsson told AFP on the aft deck of the Gullberg, a large blue trawler moored in the harbour.

"We are a little bit afraid that if we join the European Union, we would have to give up some of what we fought so hard to gain," he added.

The "Cod Wars" pitted Iceland against Britain from 1958 to 1976.

To protect its fish stocks, Iceland gradually extended its exclusive fishing zone, leading to confrontations with British fishermen -- including ramming, destruction of nets and cannon fire -- and the deployment of the Royal Navy.

"Of course, people still think about the cod war against the British," he said.

Cod fishing, as well as herring, capelin and haddock, has largely contributed to Iceland's wealth: seafood products now account for nearly 40 percent of its goods exports.

Beyond its commercial value, cod has been part of Icelanders' identity for centuries. It long appeared on the country's emblems and is still stamped on some coins.

'Creative solutions'

The sector prides itself on its sustainable stock management, that it is able to support numerous coastal communities and that it can thrive without the substantial state subsidies enjoyed by some European fishing fleets.

"My main concern about joining the EU is becoming part of the Common Fisheries Policy," stressed Sverrir Haraldsson, head of foreign operations at VSV, a heavyweight in fishing and fish processing in the Westman Islands.

"Iceland would no longer be able to be in control of annual quotas, and investments in the fishing industry in Iceland would be much more open to foreign companies," he said.

To ease fears, the government has vowed that in any negotiations with Brussels it would demand to retain "full control of our fisheries and governance".

In its view, Iceland must be able to continue setting and allocating its quotas and maintain restrictions on foreign investment.

"I think the message to the EU is clear. If they want us as members, they have to take into account our policy regarding fisheries and agriculture," Foreign Minister Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir told AFP.

That message seems to have been heard in Brussels, where an application from Iceland, a wealthy and stable country, would be viewed favourably.

Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos has said she is confident that "creative solutions" can be found.

But would it go so far as to grant Reykjavik an exemption on fisheries? It's anybody's guess.

If Icelanders vote 'Yes' in the referendum, "I don't think anyone (in the EU) wants to block an accession over a question of fish," a Brussels source said.

Yet Icelandic industry professionals remain deeply sceptical.

"The fishing sector, seafood, it's in our genes. It's part of our heritage. So we are very aware that we had to fight for what we have today," said Heidrun Lind Marteinsdottir, director of Fisheries Iceland, the main employers' organisation in the sector.

"Unfortunately, we're not very confident that we have a clear line on what is non-negotiable."

A recent Gallup poll of Icelandic companies indicated that 90 percent of those in the fishing sector were opposed to joining the EU.