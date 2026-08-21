Severe thunderstorms leave nearly 26,000 households without power in southeastern France

Severe thunderstorms that hit southeastern France on Friday left up to 26,000 households without electricity, broadcaster BFMTV reported.

Up to 26,000 households in the Var department were without power at the height of the severe weather, the prefect said.

"This morning, 1,000 households remain without power in Toulon, Sainte-Maxime, Claviers and Seillans," Var Prefect Simon Babre added.

Severe thunderstorms hit parts of southeastern France, accompanied by strong wind gusts and heavy rain.

Four departments were placed under an orange thunderstorm alert, including Var, Alpes-Maritimes and the two departments of the island of Corsica. Var and Alpes-Maritimes were also under an orange rain-flood alert.

In many municipalities in southeastern and southwestern France, more rain fell in a single August day than had ever been recorded before.

Numerous monthly records for daily rainfall totals were broken by heavy rain over the past 24 hours.

The prefect of Alpes-Maritimes ordered the overnight evacuation of all campsites located in the red zone, the area considered most at risk under the flood risk prevention plan. In the commune of Pegomas, 200 people staying at the Mimosas campsite were evacuated overnight.

Air traffic was also severely disrupted by thunderstorms in Corsica, with several flights canceled and others delayed.

Storms also hit southwestern France, uprooting trees and blocking roads, while around 20 people were treated for hypothermia.

Firefighters said 700 people sought shelter in two halls provided by the municipality because of the storms. Entire streets reportedly remained flooded in the morning.