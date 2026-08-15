Morocco foils mass irregular migration attempt toward Spanish enclave Ceuta

Moroccan authorities said Saturday that they foiled a mass attempt by irregular migrants to cross from the northern city of Fnideq into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta.

In a statement, the Fnideq governorate cited an unnamed security official as saying that the intensive and coordinated deployment of security forces around Ceuta and Melilla prevented any mass crossing attempts by irregular migrants, adding that the situation at the border crossings remained normal.

Around 300 irregular migrants, mostly from sub-Saharan African countries, gathered Saturday morning in mountainous areas surrounding Ceuta, the official said.

Security forces prevented them from approaching or entering the city, with no violent confrontations or material damage reported, the official also said, adding that the authorities "mobilized significant personnel and advanced logistical equipment to prevent any mass crossing, including surveillance drones and mobile equipment."

Morocco had reinforced its security presence in Fnideq over the past few days, while searches and heightened security measures continued across the city.

The attempt came on the date identified by the Moroccan Interior Ministry in warnings about anonymous social media calls for a mass irregular crossing into the Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla.

On Aug. 8, Morocco's National Human Rights Council said the death toll from the Ceuta crossing wave had risen to 14, while Spanish figures put the number of fatalities at 80.

Moroccan authorities estimated that around 40,000 people attempted the crossing, while Spanish authorities said the number exceeded 70,000.

Ceuta and Melilla are located on Morocco's northern coast but remain under Spanish administration. Morocco claims sovereignty over both enclaves.



