Rare solar eclipse crosses Europe, bringing darkness to Spain

Millions of people across Europe looked to the skies on Wednesday as the moon passed in front of the sun, plunging parts of the continent into darkness.



The spectacular celestial event was visible across a strip just under 300 kilometres wide, stretching from the north-west south-eastwards to the Balearic Islands, including Mallorca. The moon's umbra also touched a small corner of Portugal.



At the Ebro Observatory in north-eastern Spain, hundreds of spectators fell silent as the moon completely covered the sun, leaving a black disc surrounded by a glowing ring. Across Europe, the spectacle prompted cheers, applause, tears and moments of stunned silence.



The total solar eclipse began in northern Siberia, before the moon's umbra swept in an arc over Greenland and Iceland, before reaching Spain at around 8:30 pm (1830 GMT). A partial eclipse was meanwhile visible across other parts of Europe.



In Iceland's capital Reykjavík, clouds and rain obscured much of the total eclipse. Spain largely enjoyed good viewing conditions, despite temperatures approaching 40 degrees Celsius in some areas.



A solar eclipse occurs when the sun, moon and earth align, causing the moon's shadow to fall on earth. Locations within the moon's umbra experience totality, while those in the surrounding penumbra see a partial eclipse.



During totality, the sky can become almost completely dark, with temperatures dropping and stars becoming visible as the sun is briefly blocked by the moon.



The eclipse triggered a major travel rush, with enthusiasts travelling from as far away as Japan and the United States to reach the path of totality.



In Spain, authorities estimated it would generate up to 1.5 million additional car journeys, with long traffic jams reported after the event. Hotels in many areas had been booked for months, while some residents rented out balconies and rooftops with unobstructed views for hundreds of euros.



Spectators described the eclipse as overwhelming and deeply moving. Young astronaut Sara García told Spanish broadcaster RTVE she got goosebumps and had never imagined the experience would be so powerful, calling it one of the most beautiful of her life.



At the Ebro Observatory, a woman described the eclipse as "very short, but indescribably beautiful."



A German tourist on Mallorca called it "absolutely magical" and "crazy to see," while another said the two-minute spectacle had been well worth flying to the island and then driving for another 90 minutes to reach the viewing site.



The influx largely passed without major incidents, despite concerns about crowds and wildfire risks. In Peñíscola in eastern Spain, a car caught fire at an observation site and the flames spread to 33 other vehicles before firefighters brought the blaze under control.



In Germany, where the sun was obscured by up to 90%, the largely clear skies allowed people to watch the partial eclipse in cities including Munich and Berlin.



The country saw the beginning of the partial solar eclipse at around 7:11 pm in the north of the country and a few minutes later in the south.



Around 3,000 people gathered near Berlin's planetarium, while hundreds watched from the Feldberg mountain in the state of Hesse. At least six hot-air balloons floated over the eastern city of Dresden during the eclipse.



On August 2, 2027, a total solar eclipse will again cross Spain and parts of North Africa, while a partial solar eclipse will be visible in Germany. Germany will not see another total solar eclipse until 2081, and only in its far south-west.



The celestial show was followed overnight by another spectacle as the Perseid meteor shower reached its annual peak, with people across Germany watching the skies.



The timing was especially favourable because the peak coincided with a new moon, leaving dark skies for observers away from city lights. Up to 100 meteors an hour could be visible under good conditions, with the shower expected to remain active until August 24.



Shooting stars were visible even in light-polluted Berlin before 11 pm, said Tim Florian Horn, director of the city's Zeiss Major Planetarium. "Every shooting star is greeted with loud oohs and aahs," Horn said.



The Perseids originate from comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle. Earth passes through the stream of tiny particles the comet has left behind along its orbit around the sun.



When the particles enter Earth's atmosphere, they burn up, creating the bright streaks seen across the night sky.

