Poland launches $205M defense innovation program to boost domestic military technology

Poland has launched a €175 million ($205 million) defense innovation program to fund 29 military technology projects as it seeks to strengthen its domestic arms industry and accelerate the modernization of its armed forces.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced the program, known as PERUN, at a signing ceremony Thursday at the Polish Army Museum in Warsaw, describing it as a major investment in Polish science, technology and industry that would also enhance military capabilities.

"The best guarantee of our security is not only a strong army but also a strong Polish economy, science and innovative companies," said Tusk. "PERUN is designed to connect these strengths so that Polish ideas become real capabilities for the armed forces."

The program will finance 29 research and development projects focused on technologies considered critical for Poland's future defense needs.

The projects include autonomous systems, AI, advanced communications, electronic warfare, precision weaponry, cybersecurity and dual-use technologies with military and civilian applications.

The initiative is intended to accelerate cooperation between the armed forces, research institutions, universities and private companies while reducing Poland's dependence on foreign defense technologies.

Poland plans to spend 4.7% of its GDP on defense in 2026, the highest proportion among NATO allies.