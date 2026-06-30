Nearly 16,000 homes still without power in France amid extreme heat

Nearly 16,000 homes and businesses in France remained without electricity on Tuesday as an exceptional heat wave and recent storms continued to strain the country's power distribution network, grid operator Enedis said.

As of 9 am local time (0700 GMT), around 15,900 customers remained without power in Paris and the northern departments of Nord and Aisne, Le Monde reported.

Enedis said 8,100 homes and businesses were affected by outages caused by what it described as an "extreme and widespread heat wave of unprecedented intensity and duration" combined with violent storms that struck Saturday night. About 6,600 of those customers were in Nord and 1,400 in Aisne.

Another 7,800 customers, mainly in Paris, were affected by isolated outages linked to the exceptional heat, the operator added.

Enedis said persistently high daytime and nighttime temperatures had overheated asphalt surfaces, causing heat to accumulate underground and weakening parts of the electricity distribution network.

According to the operator, underground temperatures reached as high as 90C (194F) in some areas, causing older-generation cables to expand and increasing the risk of failures at network connections.

More than 60,000 households have experienced power outages since Sunday during what French authorities have described as the country's most severe heat wave on record.

Enedis activated its rapid electricity intervention force (FIRE) last week to respond to the heightened risk of outages as extreme temperatures persisted.