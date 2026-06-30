ITALIAN POLICE MAKE ARRESTS AFTER INVESTIGATIVE REPORTERS CAR BOMBED

Italian police on Tuesday announced the arrest of four suspects linked to a bomb attack in October last year on the car of an investigative television journalist.



The four, who were arrested in the provinces of Naples and Avellino in Campania in southern Italy, face charges of possessing explosives and damage to property "while using mafia-like methods," the police report said.



The car of Sigfrido Ranucci was completely burnt out in the attack in a suburb of Rome. No one was injured, but the 64-year-old reporter has been under police protection since the attack, which was linked to the mafia at the time.



Following the arrests, Ranucci told the La Repubblica newspaper he felt overwhelmed. "I have been waiting for this moment since the day of the attack. I had no doubt that it would come," he said.



According to the police report, the four suspects acted on the instructions of unknown parties and in exchange for payment.



The instigators are said to have provided backing with special SIM cards, legal support and plans for escaping abroad. The investigation was described as exceptionally complex.

