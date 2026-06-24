ITALYS MELONI SAYS SHE WAS TAKEN ABACK BY TRUMPS REMARKS BUT VOWS NO CHANGE IN FOREIGN POLICY

Italy's Meloni says she was 'taken aback' by Trump's remarks but vows no change in foreign policy

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she was "sincerely taken aback" by disputed comments made by US President Donald Trump following last week's Group of Seven (G7) summit in France, but that the incident will not change Rome's foreign policy.

According to a Tuesday report by ANSA, Meloni addressed reports surrounding Trump's claim that she had "begged" for a photo with him during the summit, a claim that she has already strongly denied.

"I was sincerely taken aback" by Trump, Meloni said. "When I said that, I was extremely sincere."

Meloni also said she had followed reports and online discussion about the episode, including viral videos.

"I read the various reports, including alleged videos that went viral, in which my stance could appear assertive, rather than reports that allegedly described it as a way to 'divert attention from the progress of negotiations on Iran, focusing on the difficulties within NATO'."

She added: "I have already said and reiterated that I do not intend to continue fueling this debate."

Despite the controversy, Meloni stressed that Italy's foreign policy would remain unchanged.

"In any case, I won't change my mind. Italian foreign policy will remain the same as it has been for the last 80 years: maintaining a solid relationship between the US and the EU is what the West's strength is based on."

Trump on Sunday criticized Meloni for refusing his requests related to efforts to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

"After spending Trillions of Dollars on NATO, Italy, and its Prime Minister, wouldn't even think of becoming involved with the Islamic Republic of Iran and their very serious Nuclear Threat," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The leaders traded barbs in recent days, with Meloni accusing Trump of "senseless" and "constant, unprovoked attacks" as the row escalated over his claim that she had "begged" for a photo.