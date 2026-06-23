Belgium issues nationwide orange alert as record-breaking heat wave looms

Belgium is bracing for an intense heat wave this week, with temperatures expected to reach record high levels and authorities activating emergency measures, the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) said on Tuesday.

The RMI has placed the entire country under an orange heat alert starting Thursday, according to daily Le Soir.

Coastal areas, previously unaffected, are now also included in the warning zone.

In response to the forecast, the Belgian government has convened the National Crisis Center to assess measures, particularly in relation to unusually high nighttime temperatures, which officials described as "concerning."

Meteorologists expect temperatures to peak at around 37C (98.6F) on Thursday, with some forecasts suggesting local highs could reach up to 39C (102.2F) later in the week.

Thursday night into Friday may also set a new national record for nighttime temperatures, with lows potentially reaching 28C (82.4F).

The previous record, set in 2015, stood at 24.4C (75.92F).

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to bring the hottest conditions, with humid, sunny weather dominating much of the country.

Forecasters also warn of possible thunderstorms late Thursday, with unstable conditions persisting into Friday and Saturday.

Health authorities have urged the public to take precautions, particularly for vulnerable groups.

Under orange alert guidance, residents are advised to stay hydrated, avoid direct sunlight, wear light clothing, remain in cool environments, eat smaller meals, and keep windows and doors closed during peak heat hours.





