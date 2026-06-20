France places 60 departments on orange heat wave alert, red alert possible on Sunday

France placed 60 departments on orange heat wave alert on Saturday, with authorities warning that temperatures could rise further in the coming days and that some areas may be upgraded to the highest red alert level on Sunday.

National weather agency Meteo-France said temperatures are expected to reach up to 39C (102.2F) on Saturday, with highs of up to 41C (105.8F) possible in some areas on Sunday.

The agency said a red heat wave alert was being considered for parts of central and northern France as the country braces for what it described as an intense and long-lasting heat wave expected to peak early next week.

The heat wave, which began on Thursday, has disrupted daily life across the country, forcing schools, construction sites and local authorities to adjust operations or temporarily close facilities.

Forecasters warned that the episode could persist through much of next week and said its duration and severity could be comparable to the August 2003 heat wave, one of the deadliest weather events in modern French history.

The extreme temperatures have also raised concerns over public events planned for the weekend, including France's annual Music Festival (Fete de la Musique), which traditionally attracts large crowds across the country.





