Italy urges Israel not to undermine peace efforts US initiated

Italy urged Israel on Wednesday not to undermine peace efforts the US initiated in the Middle East.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, delivering remarks at a news conference following a G7 Summit in France, underlined that situations in the Middle East, including the Gaza Strip, Lebanon and the Strait of Hormuz, were among the principal topics discussed during the meeting.

"Our goal should be to promote long-lasting, essential solutions which would go beyond short-term truces," she said.

Meloni then said Israel's role in this would be fundamental.

"We now expect Israel as a positive actor on the path to peace (in the region)," she said, adding that hardliner rhetoric, fueled by the election campaign in Israel, cannot be allowed to jeopardize peace efforts.