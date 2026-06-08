E3 leaders say any deal on Ukraine 'must safeguard' European security interests

European security interests "must be safeguarded" in any deal for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, UK, French and German leaders said Sunday following talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in London.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz -- the leaders of the E3 countries -- met with Zelensky in London to reiterate their "unwavering support for Ukraine" and the "next steps in negotiations to support a just and lasting peace."

In a joint statement with Zelensky following the talks, the E3 leaders underlined that Europe had an important role to play in any settlement as a steadfast supporter of Ukraine.

"Leaders were clear that all efforts should be conducted in closest cooperation with Ukraine, wider European partners, and the US," it said.

They condemned Russia's large-scale missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities as well as "irresponsible and dangerous" Russian drone incursions into NATO territory.

The statement said the leaders emphasized the "inextricable link" between Ukraine's security, prosperity and sovereignty and wider Euro-Atlantic security.

"European security interests must be safeguarded in any deal," noted the statement, adding elements of any negotiation related to the European Union and NATO would need the consent of the EU and its member states and NATO allies respectively.