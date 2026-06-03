UK premier expresses solidarity with Ukraine following 'appalling' Russian strikes

The British prime minister reaffirmed the UK's support for Ukraine on Wednesday following "appalling" Russian strikes.

Keir Starmer's office said the premier held a virtual meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and expressed that the thoughts of the entire country were with Ukraine following the "appalling strikes earlier this week."

"The UK stood four-square behind Ukraine and would work in lockstep alongside President Zelenskyy and international partners to secure a just and lasting peace for the Ukrainian people," said Starmer.

The two leaders also discussed the latest tranche of sanctions introduced by the UK against Russia and welcomed the ramping up of pressure on the Kremlin.

It came after the UK summoned the Russian envoy for "continued strikes on Ukraine, and Russia's violation of NATO airspace," after a drone hit a Romanian residential building last week.