Hate crimes in Spain reach record high in 2025, driven by rise in racist incidents: Report

Hate crimes and incidents in Spain rose to a record high in 2025, up by 23.6% from the previous year, according to an Interior Ministry report.

The report, unveiled by Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska, recorded 2,417 hate-related criminal offenses and incidents, the highest figure since Spain began compiling the data in 2014.

Crimes linked to racism and xenophobia remained the most common category, accounting for 934 incidents, up 16.1% from 2024. Offenses based on sexual orientation and gender identity ranked second with 571 cases, followed by ideology-related crimes with 241 incidents, a 64% increase.

The sharpest increases were recorded in Islamophobic hate crimes, which rose by 133%, followed by disability-based hate crimes, up 90%, and antisemitic incidents, which increased by 86.5%.

The report also highlighted a 450% surge in Islamophobic acts committed online.

Threats and assaults were the most common offenses, with 446 and 441 cases respectively, followed by the promotion of discrimination, property damage, insults and degrading treatment.

Authorities, according to the report, solved 65.6% of recorded incidents in 2024 and detained or investigated 1,018 people, 12.5% more than 2024.

The report also noted growing involvement of minors in hate crimes. The number of underage victims increased by 17%, while the number of minors identified as perpetrators rose by nearly 20%.

Among foreign victims, Moroccan nationals represented the largest group, accounting for 10% of all recorded victimizations, followed by Colombians at 4.3%.

Melilla registered the highest rate of hate crimes per 100,000 inhabitants, ahead of Navarra and Ceuta.