Russia, Afghanistan sign military cooperation deal

Russia and Afghanistan signed an agreement on military-technical cooperation during the International Security Forum in the Moscow region, as Moscow continues expanding ties with the Taliban-led authorities in Kabul.

The agreement was signed Wednesday evening by Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu and Afghan Defense Minister Mohammad Yaqoob.

"Interaction with Russia is important for us. Afghanistan and Russia have long-standing historical relations, and we want to continue moving in this direction. We have expanded bilateral relations," Yaqoob said.

Shoigu said Western countries should unfreeze Afghan assets and assume responsibility for rebuilding the country after two decades of military presence.

"We are convinced that Western countries should unfreeze blocked Afghan assets, fully recognize their responsibility for their 20-year presence in Afghanistan and bear the burden of the country's post-conflict reconstruction," he said.

The agreement comes amid growing contacts between Moscow and the Taliban authorities.

Earlier this month, speaking at a meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization security council secretaries in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Shoigu said Russia had established dialogue with the Taliban and was developing a "full-fledged partnership" with the group.