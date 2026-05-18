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News Europe Kyiv claims Russian troops attacked Chinese merchant vessel in Ukrainian territorial waters

Kyiv claims Russian troops attacked Chinese merchant vessel in Ukrainian territorial waters

Ukraine claims Russian forces struck a Chinese merchant vessel in Ukrainian waters during overnight attacks; no casualties reported, with Moscow and Beijing yet to comment.

Anadolu Agency EUROPE
Published May 18,2026
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KYIV CLAIMS RUSSIAN TROOPS ATTACKED CHINESE MERCHANT VESSEL IN UKRAINIAN TERRITORIAL WATERS

Kyiv claimed Monday that Russian troops attacked a Chinese merchant vessel in Ukrainian territorial waters during overnight strikes.

Ukrainian Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk said no casualties were reported.

"It is interesting what motivated the Russians when they decided to 'target' a Chinese merchant vessel with a 'Shahed' in our sea tonight," he wrote on US social media platform Facebook.

"There were no casualties, but this is something new, 'A terrible mistake has occurred,' comrades?" he added.

Russia and China have not yet commented on Ukraine's claims.