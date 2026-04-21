EU energy chief warns of ‘tough summer,’ says crisis could last years

European Commissioner for Energy and Housing Dan Jorgensen warned that Europe should brace for a difficult summer and prolonged energy strain, saying prices could remain elevated for years even if the Iran war ends immediately.

"In the best of cases, we have to prepare for a fairly tough summer," Jorgensen said in an interview with Spanish daily La Vanguardia published Tuesday.

He described the energy situation as "very serious," warning that it is likely to worsen due to disruptions to global energy markets caused by the conflict.

"Even if peace is declared tomorrow, we are facing weeks, months, and even years of difficulties when it comes to energy prices," he said.

Jorgensen pointed to damage to natural gas infrastructure in the region, particularly in Qatar, which he said could take years to fully recover, keeping prices high.

Oil markets may stabilize more quickly, he added, but warned that even short-term disruptions could have major consequences.

"Just a few weeks can be crucial if we run out of jet fuel or diesel, or face supply problems," he said.

He also warned of immediate impacts on consumers, particularly in aviation.

"Flying will become more expensive and, in some cases, we could even see cancellations," he said.

Jorgensen said the crisis should serve as a "wake-up call" for Europe to accelerate its transition to renewable energy.

"While we import more than €370 billion (about $435 billion) of fossil fuels each year, we remain too vulnerable," he said, adding that the bloc has already paid more than €20 billion extra for energy since the start of the Iran war.

He also ruled out a return to Russian energy imports, even if the war in Ukraine ends.

On short-term measures, Jorgensen said the European Commission would propose a range of options to reduce demand, leaving implementation to member states.

"In a situation of scarcity, the goal should be to reduce consumption, not increase it," he said, explaining why Brussels has discouraged measures such as fuel tax cuts, which several EU states have implemented regardless.



