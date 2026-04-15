Germany urges US, Iran to step up diplomatic efforts to end war

Germany on Wednesday urged the US and Iran to resume talks to reach a diplomatic resolution to their war.

"We strongly welcome once the talks between the United States and Iran resume. The goal must continue to be to negotiate a lasting end to the war through diplomatic channels. The German government is committed to ensuring that such a diplomatic solution is reached," said Deputy Government Spokesman Sebastian Hille.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday struck an upbeat tone regarding the potential resumption of direct US-Iranian talks, saying they could restart in Pakistan within the next two days.

Meanwhile, Hille again urged Iran "to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz."

He added that Germany would be ready to join an international maritime mission to secure sea lanes in the Strait of Hormuz, provided "a peace agreement is reached and there is a UN mandate and viable concept."





