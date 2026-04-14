Hundreds of flights cancelled as Lufthansa strike enters 2nd day

People walk towards a Lufthansa counter during a strike of Cockpit, the union representing Lufthansa pilots, at Berlin BER airport, Germany, April 14, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

A pilots' strike at Lufthansa entered its second day on Tuesday, forcing the German airline group to cancel hundreds of flights at its main hubs in Frankfurt and Munich and disrupting travel for thousands of passengers.

In Frankfurt, roughly 550 flights were affected, according to the pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC). More than 300 flights were canceled at Munich, Lufthansa's second-largest hub, while around 40 departures and arrivals were scrubbed in Berlin.

The 48-hour strike, called by VC on Monday, stems from months of stalled negotiations over pay and company pensions. The union says Lufthansa has failed to make acceptable offers.

Even as the pilots' action winds down at midnight Tuesday, travelers face fresh disruptions. A separate two-day strike by cabin crew is set to begin at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday (2201 GMT Tuesday) and run until shortly before midnight Thursday.

The Independent Flight Attendants' Organization (UFO) said the walkout will affect all core Lufthansa brand departures from Frankfurt and Munich.

Wednesday's cabin crew action overlaps with Lufthansa's official centenary ceremony in Frankfurt, expected to be attended by Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

UFO leader Joachim Vazquez Buerger said there was "no better time and place for the protest" than the anniversary event.

"When management joins forces with politicians to celebrate 100 years of Lufthansa, we will make it clear right there under what conditions the employer operates — and at whose expense current decisions are being made," he said.