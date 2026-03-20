Moscow hopes to resume trilateral US-mediated Ukraine talks soon

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Russia hopes to resume US-mediated trilateral negotiations on Ukraine in the near future.

"We hope that in the near future we will be able to continue these negotiations," he said, addressing a press briefing in Moscow.

He clarified that Russia will not participate in the upcoming meeting on the Ukrainian settlement, which will take place in the US, as these contacts will be between representatives of Kyiv and Washington.

On Thursday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a meeting as part of the negotiations to resolve the Ukrainian conflict could take place in the US on Saturday.

"This pause is temporary. We hope it is temporary. I mean the continuation of the talks in trilateral format," Peskov said, adding that the Kremlin has nothing to say yet about where the next round of trilateral talks on Ukraine might take place.

Asked why Europe avoids backing the US on Iran yet supports prolonging the war in Ukraine, Peskov said Moscow's principal question to them is why they allowed themselves to become directly involved in the Ukraine conflict in the first place.

"There is also no answer to the question of why they are still pursuing a policy whose goal is to provoke the further continuation of this conflict. And why they are not pursuing a policy aimed at doing everything possible to facilitate the search for a peaceful settlement," he said.

Commenting on the Russian Defense Ministry's statement about Ukrainian strikes on infrastructure that ensures the transit of Russian gas to Türkiye and onward to Europe, Peskov said that Kyiv must "without any conditions" stop attempts to strike compressor stations.

"It must also, without any conditions, stop the energy blackmail of other countries, including EU member states," he said.

When asked about European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's statement that Europe will not buy Russian energy resources, Peskov said European countries are continuing to "shoot themselves in the foot, or more precisely, in the foot of their voters."

As for the possibility of Russia's complete withdrawal from European energy markets, Russia "must and will do what best serves its interests, its benefit."

"If it is determined that alternative markets, new growing markets that are now very much in need of energy resources, both LNG, oil, and oil products. If these markets prove more attractive, then the full orientation will be toward these markets," he said.

Commenting on the fertilizer market situation, Peskov called Russia one of the few countries "capable of ensuring growing supply in the market."

Turning to the situation in Latin America, Peskov said Russia is in constant contact with Cuba's leadership and is discussing all possible options for assistance amid the US blockade.





