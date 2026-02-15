ITALY TO JOIN TRUMPS BOARD OF PEACE AS OBSERVER, MELONI CONFIRMS

Italy will participate as an observer in the White House initiative of "Board of Peace," Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni confirmed on Sunday.

Speaking in an interview with Italian daily Corriere della Sera, Meloni said Italy had received an invitation to attend in observer status and would respond positively.

"We were invited as an observer country, and in our view, it is a good solution regarding the problem of the war in the Middle East," she said.

She noted that constitutional constraints prevent Italy from formally joining the body but stressed that Rome still supports the initiative, describing the Middle East as "a priority," demonstrated by Italy's ongoing diplomatic engagement in the region.

Meloni added that the level of Italian representation has not yet been finalized, as invitations were only recently extended to European partners.

She indicated that other European countries, particularly Mediterranean states and those geographically close to the region, could also take part in a similar observer role.

Her remarks came amid consultations with European leaders, besides contacts with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, who was attending meetings with EU partners focused on Gaza.

On Jan. 22, representatives of 19 countries signed the Charter of the Board of Peace on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The Board of Peace was established within the framework of efforts toward a peaceful settlement in the Gaza Strip, and seeks peacemaking around the world. Washington has said additional states have since joined the initiative.

Its first meeting is scheduled for Feb. 19 in Washington, DC, at the leaders' level.

Italian media reported that Tajani could ultimately represent Rome at the Washington meeting, though no final decision has been announced.

Addressing broader transatlantic relations, Meloni emphasized the importance of cooperation between Europe and the US, describing the current phase as "very complex" but arguing that both sides should work to strengthen what unites them rather than divisions.

She also backed calls for Europe to do more on security, particularly within NATO's European pillar, while distancing herself from political criticisms directed at US President Donald Trump's MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement, saying such judgments fall within the domain of party politics rather than EU institutions.