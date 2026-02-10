Ukraine to grant temporary residency to foreign fighters

Foreigners and stateless persons serving in the Ukrainian military will be eligible to receive temporary residence permits under a law signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the State Migration Service announced on Tuesday.

"The President of Ukraine signed the Law of Ukraine No. 4730-IX of Dec. 17, 2025, which regulates the legal status of foreigners and stateless persons undergoing military service under a contract in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations," it said in a statement.

According to the new law, such individuals will be considered legal residents of Ukraine if they obtain a temporary residence permit.

The permit will be valid for the duration of their military service contract and for six months afterward.

The migration service said that foreigners and stateless persons already serving in the military must apply for a temporary residence permit within six months of the law's entry into force.

"Until the end of this period, the fact of legal stay in Ukraine will be confirmed by a military registration document or a service certificate of a serviceman," it added.

The temporary residence permit will also grant these individuals full access to banking, notary, medical, and other social services in Ukraine.