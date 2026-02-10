More Germans see US as threat to global peace: Survey

President Donald Trump meets Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz in the Oval Office of the White House, June 5, 2025, in Washington DC. (AP File Photo)

Germans have dramatically shifted their view of the US, with nearly two-thirds now seeing the NATO ally as a potential threat to world peace, according to a survey released Tuesday.

The Allensbach Institute poll, conducted in January for the Center for Strategy and Higher Leadership, found that 65% of respondents named the US among countries posing the greatest danger to global peace.

The data revealed a sharp deterioration in German perception of the US since Donald Trump assumed office for his second term in Jan. 2025. Only 24% of Germans viewed the US as a threat to world peace in 2024, a figure that rose to 46% in 2025 before reaching its current high.

The survey also showed growing skepticism among Germans about US commitments to NATO. Only about one-third (32%) of respondents believe the US would provide military assistance if Europe were attacked. Another 35% said they did not believe this would happen, while 33% were undecided.

Despite growing concerns regarding Washington, Russia remained the country that Germans view as the primary threat to global security. Approximately 81% of respondents identified Russia as dangerous. China ranked third in German threat perceptions, with 46% viewing it as a danger to global peace and stability.

The institute conducted the representative survey between Jan. 6 and Jan. 19, interviewing approximately 1,100 Germans.