More Germans see US as threat to global peace: Survey

Germans have dramatically shifted their view of the US, with nearly two-thirds now seeing the NATO ally as a potential threat to world peace, according to a survey released Tuesday.
The Allensbach Institute poll, conducted in January for the Center for Strategy and Higher Leadership, found that 65% of respondents named the US among countries posing the greatest danger to global peace.
The data revealed a sharp deterioration in German perception of the US since Donald Trump assumed office for his second term in Jan. 2025. Only 24% of Germans viewed the US as a threat to world peace in 2024, a figure that rose to 46% in 2025 before reaching its current high.
The survey also showed growing skepticism among Germans about US commitments to NATO. Only about one-third (32%) of respondents believe the US would provide military assistance if Europe were attacked. Another 35% said they did not believe this would happen, while 33% were undecided.
Despite growing concerns regarding Washington, Russia remained the country that Germans view as the primary threat to global security. Approximately 81% of respondents identified Russia as dangerous. China ranked third in German threat perceptions, with 46% viewing it as a danger to global peace and stability.
The institute conducted the representative survey between Jan. 6 and Jan. 19, interviewing approximately 1,100 Germans.