Kremlin says dates for new round of talks with Ukraine have yet to be set

There are no specific dates yet for a new round of expert talks on Ukraine, but Moscow expects them to be scheduled soon, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"No, there are no specific dates yet. But we still expect it to happen soon," he said, addressing a news briefing in Moscow.

Peskov confirmed that Russia and France have held recent contacts, adding that high-level dialogue could be organized if there is mutual will.

"Indeed, contacts have taken place, we can confirm this, which, if desired and necessary, will help us quickly establish dialogue at the highest level. So far, we have not received any indication of this desire," he said.

On Feb. 3, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that Paris had re-established technical communication channels with Moscow.

Peskov noted that Moscow views Macron's statements on the need to restore dialogue positively.

"We have noted Mr. Macron's statements on the need to restore relations with Russia. We are impressed by such statements. We have long said that reducing our relations to a zero state is illogical, counterproductive, and harmful to all parties," he said.

Peskov emphasized that Russia has always supported maintaining dialogue, arguing it is essential for resolving complex issues.

"In our opinion, it can contribute to the resolution of the most pressing, most complex problems. They will not resolve themselves. And confrontation will not help resolve them," he noted.

He added that other European states currently in confrontation with Russia are yet to follow Paris' decision to restore contacts with Moscow.





