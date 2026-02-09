Munich Security Conference aims to bridge US-Europe trust gap, says chairman

Munich Security Conference (MSC) chairman Wolfgang Ischinger looks on during a press briefing ahead of the 62nd annual security meeting, in Berlin, Germany, 09 February 2026. (EPA Photo)

This year's Munich Security Conference will focus on transatlantic relations and serve as a platform to bridge the trust gap between the US and Europe, its chairman said Monday.

"Transatlantic relations are currently experiencing what I consider to be a significant crisis of confidence," Wolfgang Ischinger, who heads the world's largest informal security gathering, told a news conference in Berlin about the three-day conference, set to start on Friday.

"That is why it is particularly gratifying that the American side is taking such a keen interest in Munich."

He said a large US delegation will attend, including Trump administration officials, senior representatives, and senators. Beyond speeches and panel discussions, the three-day event will provide opportunities for bilateral meetings, Ischinger said.

"I expect over 50 members of the US Congress and a government delegation led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, along with numerous senior officials from relevant departments," he said.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, a top rival of US President Donald Trump, will also attend, the chairman confirmed. Ischinger noted that the conference's invitation policy extends far beyond Washington, because "America consists of more than just the White House."

Organizers expect over 200 senior government representatives from approximately 120 countries at the 62nd Munich conference—including more than 60 heads of state and government, over 65 foreign ministers, over 30 defense ministers, and senior representatives from more than 40 international organizations.

FRANCE, BRITAIN, CANADA, CHINA TO ATTEND, RUSSIA AGAIN SKIPPING GATHERING



Prominent attendees include French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

Russia will not take part in the conference. Organizers said Moscow has maintained its stance since 2022-the year the Ukraine war began-showing no interest in participating. China, however, is expected to be represented by its top diplomat, Wang Yi, as in previous years.

From the Middle East, foreign ministers from Palestine, Qatar, Syria, and Saudi Arabia are expected to attend. Israel's foreign minister recently said he would not be able to make it but is expected to send another high-ranking diplomat in his place.

Iran was not invited to this year's gathering. Organizers said it is not the right moment to engage with Tehran following the recent crackdown on anti-government protesters.

The conference is set to open Friday morning with a keynote speech by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in his first appearance in that role. He is expected to address Germany's place in Europe and the world.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to speak on Saturday. On Sunday, top EU officials will discuss European security, transatlantic relations, and Ukraine.















