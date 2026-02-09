KING CHARLES HECKLED OVER ANDREWS EPSTEIN LINKS

Britain's King Charles III waves as he leaves after a visit to Butlers Dairy in Inglewhite, near Preston, north-west England on February 9, 2026, to mark the opening of new facilities following a fire in 2023. (AFP Photo)

A heckler was booed by members of the public in England on Monday after he shouted questions at King Charles about former Prince Andrew's links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The incident occurred as the king greeted crowds at Clitheroe's train station, when a member of the public shouted: "How long have you known about Andrew?"

Despite the interruption, Charles continued to greet members of the public before moving on to meet various community groups inside the town's cathedral.

It was the second such incident in a week. Last week, during a visit by the king to Dedham, England, a man shouted: "Charles, Charles-have you pressurized the police to start investigating Andrew?"

On both occasions, the king did not respond to the comments and continued with his public engagements as planned.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, as he is now known, 65, withdrew from royal duties in 2019 after his connection to Epstein became public. In 2022, he settled a civil lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre, an American who accused Epstein of trafficking her to Andrew when she was 17.

Giuffre died last year, and her upcoming posthumous memoir reportedly includes new claims involving Andrew.

He also gave up his other royal titles, including the duke of York, amid growing allegations about his relationship with Epstein.

Andrew has consistently denied the allegations, and the settlement included no admission of liability.