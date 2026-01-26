French prime minister considers Cabinet reshuffle after budget adoption

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu is considering a possible Cabinet reshuffle once the 2026 state budget is definitively adopted, according to sources close to his office cited by Franceinfo on Sunday.

"The prime minister is considering proposing a government adjustment to the president of the republic after the budget process, if it concludes successfully," a source said, confirming earlier reporting by La Tribune.

Government spokesperson Maud Bregeon declined to comment directly on the reports when questioned on broadcaster LCI, stressing that decisions on Cabinet changes fall under the authority of the president and the prime minister.

"With the budget process drawing to a close, the government's activities cannot be limited to managing day-to-day affairs," she said, referring to upcoming political debates ahead of the 2027 presidential election and what she described as "urgent daily issues that cannot wait."

Meanwhile, Culture Minister Rachida Dati, who is running for mayor of Paris, said last weekend that she plans to leave the government before the municipal election campaign to focus on her bid.

Two other Cabinet members, Sports Minister Marina Ferrari and Rural Affairs Minister Michel Fournier, are also candidates in the upcoming local elections, in Aix-les-Bains and the Vosges region, respectively.

Health Minister Stephanie Rist is another figure whose position could be in question after taking part in a second round of a parliamentary by-election in the Loiret department on Sunday. She previously said she would step down from the government if she failed to win the seat.

France has faced months of political uncertainty linked to the approval of the 2026 budget, which triggered motions of no confidence in parliament and sharpened tensions within the governing coalition.

Lecornu, who took office last year, has repeatedly said his priority is to ensure political stability and pass key economic reforms, including the budget package.

Any Cabinet changes would require approval by French President Emmanuel Macron.