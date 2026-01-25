Restrictions begin on Russian diplomats' freedom of movement in EU

Measures restricting freedom of movement for Russian diplomats in the European Union are coming into force on Sunday to guard against espionage and disinformation.



When travelling across the Schengen area beyond their host country, Russian diplomats and consular officials, as well as their staff and family members, will now be required to notify their destination country and any transit countries at least 24 hours prior to travel.



Member states may also introduce an authorization requirement for entry or transit in order to be able to prohibit travel in cases of doubt. Travel within the host country does not have to be registered.



The measure was formally adopted in October as part of a package of sanctions against Russia and published in the Official Journal of the European Union.



The EU said the measures are being implemented on the grounds that some of the individuals concerned are participating in intelligence operations for Moscow, including espionage and disseminating disinformation about the war to distort public opinion.



According to EU officials, violations of the requirements could be punished by the withdrawal of diplomatic accreditation.



Until now, Russian diplomats have generally been allowed to travel freely across the EU. Eastern EU countries have criticized this privilege for years, but other member states have feared that travel restrictions could spark countermeasures for European diplomats in Russia.



