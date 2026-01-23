Belgium may consider reinstating compulsory military service, says army chief

Belgium's Chief of Land Forces Jean-Pol Baugnee did not rule out the possibility of reinstating compulsory military service if the security situation requires it, emphasizing the need for a well-prepared army.

In an interview with RTL Info on Friday, Baugnee said the decision would depend on the level of threat.

"It is indeed a possibility ... The government, in the 1990s, did not abolish but suspended military service, believing that one day, it might still be needed," he said.

On the youth in the military, Baugnee highlighted their curiosity and engagement.

"We have a very capable generation that asks intelligent questions. Training today is different: We explain why tasks are done. Once understood, the young generation executes missions better than mine did," he said.

He stressed that the primary mission of the Belgian army is to prevent conflicts. "Our goal is to avoid war. The best way to prevent war is to deter the adversary. We are a defensive army; we will never start a war."

Regarding the likelihood of a conflict on Belgian soil, Baugnee said he did not foresee an immediate threat but warned of potential escalation.

"I don't think an invasion of Belgium is imminent. I believe there would first be a certain escalation. Russia would begin to invade NATO countries with which it shares a border," he added.