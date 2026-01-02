Poland to build 'strongest army in Europe,' prime minister says

Poland's prime minister declared 2026 a "year of Polish acceleration," pledging to build "the strongest army in Europe," boost infrastructure investment, and take a tougher stance on crime, local media reported.

In a New Year's address, Donald Tusk said his government would speed up military expansion, launch major infrastructure projects, and continue what he called the "repolonization" and rebuilding of key industries, including the defense sector, TVP World reported Thursday.

"We will accelerate construction of the strongest army in Europe. We will accelerate major infrastructure investments. This will be a year of rapid conquest of the Baltic Sea," Tusk said.

He also announced plans to introduce a strict "Polish first" rule in public procurement.

Tusk pledged harsher measures against crime, saying authorities would "tighten the screws" on criminals "of all kinds," including drug dealers, corrupt politicians, and what he described as pro-Russian militants.

"Anyone, without exception, who breaks the law will bitterly regret it in the coming year," he said, adding that Poland would become "an oasis of security.""

Reflecting on 2025, Tusk described the year past as a turning point for the country despite global instability.



