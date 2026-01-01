2 DEAD IN FIRES IN POLAND, NEW YEARS INCIDENTS FIREFIGHTERS CALLED TO

2 dead in fires in Poland, New Year's incidents firefighters called to

Two people were killed in separate fires at family homes in southern Poland in the early hours of New Year's Day, local outlet TVP World reported Thursday.

A blaze destroyed a farm building and part of a house in Swinna Poreba, southern Poland, killing a man, while another fire at a residence in Sarny Wielkie, in the country's southwest, led to the death of a woman, the State Fire Service reported Thursday.

In northwestern Poland, a hotel attic caught fire, prompting the evacuation of 19 people, authorities told the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

Firefighters on Thursday were called to 775 incidents and extinguished 546 fires between midnight and 6 am local time (0500GMT), the State Fire Service said.

Police reported responding to over 15,600 incidents on New Year's Eve, detaining 333 people for violations of the law, and locating 217 wanted persons.

Over 100 drivers were arrested for drunk driving, and authorities recorded 34 road accidents, resulting in two deaths and 42 injuries.





