Germany open to sending soldiers to Ukraine for European-led multinational force

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday did not rule out the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine as part of a European-led multinational force to secure a peace agreement.

In an interview with public broadcaster ZDF, Merz evaded the question whether German Armed Forces would participate in such a mission.

He said that the Coalition of the Willing included not only European countries, but also Canada, Australia and other nations. "If it ever comes to that, it will be a ceasefire agreement with Russia," he said.

After two days of negotiations with Ukraine and the US in Berlin on Sunday and Monday, several European countries spoke out in favor of a European-led "multinational force for Ukraine." The European-led and US-backed force is intended to support the Ukrainian armed forces and ensure the security of airspace and seas.

PUTIN WILL EVENTUALLY SAY 'YES' TO FOREIGN TROOP DEPLOYMENT



In response to the interviewer's objection that Russian President Vladimir Putin rejects the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine, Merz replied, "Putin has said 'nyet' (no) to many things, but at some point he will also have to say 'yes.'"

The chancellor reiterated that the Ukraine talks in Berlin had brought progress.

While Merz spoke of a possible demilitarized zone to separate the conflicting parties in Ukraine, he also pointed to Russia's continued opposition to a ceasefire.

"You have seen from Russia's reaction that this will not mean an end to the war. We must continue to work together. We must continue to support Ukraine together," he said.

CHANCES FOR EU DEAL ON FROZEN RUSSIAN ASSETS 'FIFTY-FIFTY'



The German leader expressed reservations when asked whether this week's EU summit would be able to agree on the use of frozen Russian state assets for the benefit of Ukraine.

Merz said the chances of an agreement were "fifty-fifty." He again called for a "clear European stance toward Russia."

Whether Russian assets frozen in the EU, amounting to hundreds of billions of euros, should be used to support Ukraine is at the center of the EU summit, at which 27 heads of state and government will meet in Brussels starting Thursday.

He expressed an understanding of Belgium's reservations, saying, "I don't share them, but I take them seriously."