Thousands without ınsurance in Netherlands face care gaps

Tens of thousands of people without health insurance in the Netherlands often do not receive adequate medical care when needed, the Health and Youth Care Inspectorate (IGJ) of the Dutch Health Ministry reported Monday.

Stressing that the exact number remains unknown, the IGJ said in a written statement that uninsured homeless people, migrant workers, and those without residence permits could account for around 100,000 individuals.

"Uninsured people are often unaware that they are entitled to essential care. And they often don't know where to turn for it," the statement underscored.

Underlining that people without health insurance should still receive medical care, the IGJ noted that not all healthcare providers are aware of this or know how to bill for treating uninsured individuals.

"The inspectorate advises healthcare providers to ensure that all their staff (including those behind the counter) understand that uninsured individuals are also entitled to medically necessary care," the statement further read.