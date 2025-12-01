 Contact Us
Central, northern Italy brace for heavy storms

Published December 01,2025
Italy's Department of Civil Protection issued a weather warning for central and northern Italy as heavy showers and thunderstorms were expected across the country on Monday.

The department issued a weather warning forecasting heavy showers, thunderstorms, frequent electrical activity, and strong gusts of wind that "could cause hydrogeological and hydraulic criticalities."

It also issued a yellow alert for parts of Emilia-Romagna, Tuscany, and Lazio regions.

According to broadcaster Rai News, more critical conditions are expected along the Tuscan coast as the country braces for a new wave of severe weather.