Woman from Switzerland dies after shark attack in Australia

A Swiss tourist was killed and another was injured in a shark attack on Thursday on the Mid North Coast, Australia, the New South Wales state police reported.

According to authorities, emergency services were called in the morning to Kylies Beach after reports of two people being bitten by a shark.

The young woman, yet to be formally identified, died at the scene.

Meanwhile, a 26-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital in "serious but stable" condition.

"It's believed the pair were visiting from Switzerland," said the police, adding that the beach remains closed.