Ukrainian anti-corruption bodies investigate Zelenskyy’s chief of staff

Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies on Friday announced they were carrying out investigative actions targeting the presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak.

Identical statements by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) on Telegram said they were conducting searches targeting Yermak, who became the head of Ukraine's presidential office in 2020.

The agencies, which uncovered a $100 corruption scandal into the country's energy sector this month, said their measures are duly authorized and being conducted within the framework of an ongoing investigation.

In a later statement, Yermak confirmed the searches being conducted by NABU and SAPO. "The investigators have no obstacles. They were given full access to the apartment, my lawyers are on site, interacting with law enforcement officers. From my side, I have full cooperation," he said.

While no details were given on the investigation concerned, the Financial Times, citing a person familiar with the matter, reported that the searches are "directly related" to the energy probe.

NABU announced on Nov. 10 said the corruption scheme involved national nuclear energy provider Energoatom, and the country's justice and energy ministers have since resigned.

NABU said its investigation involved 15 months of work and 1,000 hours of audio recordings, and that members of the "criminal organization" allegedly demanded illegal benefits to the tune of 10%-15% of a state contract value.

A crackdown on corruption is critical if Ukraine hopes to advance its application to join the 27-member European Union, which formally opened accession negotiations with Kyiv in June 2024.

Critics say Kyiv has long suffered from widespread corruption, and the over three-and-a-half-year Russia-Ukraine war is said to have overshadowed efforts to stamp out graft.