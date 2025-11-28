GERMANY SAYS EUS NEW DEFENSE PROGRAMS MUST BE OPENED TO GEOSTRATEGIC PARTNER TÜRKIYE

Germany says EU's new defense programs must be opened to 'geostrategic partner' Türkiye

Türkiye is a long-standing and reliable NATO ally and should be included in the EU's new defense programs, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Friday.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Berlin, Wadephul said they view Türkiye as an important "geostrategic partner" and would like to open a "new page" in relations.

"I firmly believe the EU's SAFE program must be opened to Türkiye and the United Kingdom as important NATO partners," he said, referring to the EU's €150 billion ($173 billion) joint defense procurement program to boost European defense capabilities.

"We are engaged in constructive talks on this matter. As I have already emphasized, Türkiye has always been a very reliable and stable NATO partner. As the German government, we have been seeking to take our bilateral relationship to a new level and, in particular, to strengthen the security aspect," he said.



