GERMANY SAYS EUS NEW DEFENSE PROGRAMS MUST BE OPENED TO GEOSTRATEGIC PARTNER TÜRKIYE

Germany says EU's new defense programs must be opened to 'geostrategic partner' Türkiye

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul advocates for including Türkiye in the EU's SAFE defense program, highlighting its status as a reliable NATO ally and a key geostrategic partner.

Published November 28,2025
Türkiye is a long-standing and reliable NATO ally and should be included in the EU's new defense programs, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Friday.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Berlin, Wadephul said they view Türkiye as an important "geostrategic partner" and would like to open a "new page" in relations.

"I firmly believe the EU's SAFE program must be opened to Türkiye and the United Kingdom as important NATO partners," he said, referring to the EU's €150 billion ($173 billion) joint defense procurement program to boost European defense capabilities.

"We are engaged in constructive talks on this matter. As I have already emphasized, Türkiye has always been a very reliable and stable NATO partner. As the German government, we have been seeking to take our bilateral relationship to a new level and, in particular, to strengthen the security aspect," he said.