Germany says Ukraine peace plan must include 'solid security guarantees'

Germany said on Friday that any peace plan for Ukraine must include a "recognition of sovereignty and solid security guarantees" for the war-stricken East European country.

Germany supports the peace efforts on the basis of "namely, the recognition of Ukraine's sovereignty and the commitment to solid security guarantees for Ukraine. We welcome that a new (peace) initiative has been started," government spokesman Stefan Kornelius told the press in Berlin, commenting on a 28-point peace plan prepared by the US to end the war in Ukraine.

When it comes to the peace process, "we must protect European and Ukrainian interests in the long term," he added.

Kornelius also said that Chancellor Friedrich Merz cancelled appointments at short notice earlier in the day to hold phone talks with Western leaders on Ukraine.

According to the BILD newspaper, Merz will also speak to US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul had warned Thursday that any peace talks with Russia must include both Kyiv and European nations, and must be preceded by a ceasefire to give negotiations a fair chance.





