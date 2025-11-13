UK to build first small modular nuclear reactors in Wales

The British prime minister on Thursday announced that the country's first small modular nuclear reactors will be built in North Wales.

The government in a statement said Wylfa on Anglesey in North Wales was selected as the site to deliver the UK's first small modular reactor nuclear power station.

The investment of over £2.5 billion ($3.2 billion) will become a significant industrial investment in North Wales for a generation, which is expected to support 3,000 new good jobs in local economy.

The reactors will be built by publicly-owned Great British Energy-Nuclear and, subject to final contract, designed by Britain's Rolls-Royce SMR.

The mini nuclear reactors, which are smaller and quicker to build than some traditional nuclear power stations, are also expected to deliver power for the equivalent of around 3 million homes as part of the government's clean energy policy.

The move came after a major agreement with the US regulators to make it quicker for companies to build new nuclear power stations in both countries, alongside major commercial deals such as X-Energy and Centrica's plans to build up to 12 advanced modular reactors in Hartlepool.

Keir Starmer said they are using all the tools in armory from cutting red tape, changing planning laws to backing growth to deliver the country's first small modular reactor in North Wales.

"This landmark investment proves Britain can still build big projects that stand the test of time," said Energy Secretary Ed Miliband.



