3 dead, 15 injured as rough seas batter Spain’s Tenerife

Three people died and 15 others were injured in separate incidents linked to rough seas on the Spanish island of Tenerife, local emergency services said.

This came as the Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago that includes Tenerife, is on alert for coastal hazards.

The first and most serious incident occurred at Roque de las Bodegas beach in Taganana, in the municipality of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, when six French tourists were swept into the sea by a large wave, RTVE reported.

Emergency services were deployed, including a medical helicopter and two basic life-support ambulances. A woman with moderate injuries was airlifted to Nuestra Senora de la Candelaria University Hospital. Four others with minor injuries were also taken to the hospital, while a fifth was treated at the scene.

Local police told EFE news agency that the victims were dragged into the water after disregarding a warning barrier that had been placed in the area due to rough sea conditions.

Throughout the day, other dangerous wave-related incidents occurred along the island's coastline, resulting in additional injuries and fatalities, according to the report.

Authorities have urged residents and tourists to avoid coastal areas until weather conditions improve.