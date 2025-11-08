Turkish troops continue patrols in Kosovo under KFOR mission

Turkish forces serving under NATO's Kosovo Force (KFOR) continue patrols in Kosovo to maintain security.

KFOR shared photos of the Turkish troops' patrol activities in Kosovo on Saturday in a post on US social media company X.

It said in a statement on Instagram that Turkish soldiers conducted patrols aimed at "ensuring a visible and reassuring presence on the ground, while enhancing situational awareness."

"Through their professionalism and commitment, they contribute to regional stability and play a key role in KFOR's ongoing mission to maintain a safe and secure environment for all people living in Kosovo," KFOR added.

KFOR, which began operations in Kosovo on June 12, 1999, under a UN Security Council mandate, includes over 4,500 international military personnel from 33 NATO and non-NATO countries.

Turkish troops have been part of KFOR since 1999, and Türkiye assumed command of KFOR for a one-year term starting Oct. 3.