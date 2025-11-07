SWEDENS GANG CRIMINAL NUMBERS REMAIN HIGH, NEW REPORT SHOWS

Sweden has an estimated 17,500 active gang criminals and an additional 50,000 individuals connected to gang-related violence, according to the Swedish Police Authority's 2025 situation report presented on Friday.

The findings were announced during a joint press conference by Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer and National Police Commissioner Petra Lundh, Swedish public broadcaster SVT reported.

The police said the broader figure includes people who operate in close proximity to criminal networks and may risk deeper involvement in the future.

"We in the police will do everything we can to reverse this development," Lundh said.

The latest assessment shows a higher number of active gang members than the 14,000 reported in 2024, along with 48,000 individuals previously identified as connected to criminal networks. However, Lundh stressed that the increase cannot be interpreted as a real growth in gang activity.

"We do not see any clear indications of either an increase or a decrease, even though this year's figures appear to be higher," she said, noting that updated analytical methods contributed to the new numbers

However, the police emphasized there are no signs that gang membership has declined.

According to the report, 81% of active gang criminals hold only Swedish citizenship, while 94% are men. The average age is 28.



