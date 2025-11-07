Bulgaria, North Macedonia to jointly build cross-border railway tunnel

Bulgaria and North Macedonia signed an agreement Thursday to jointly prepare, construct and operate a cross-border railway tunnel aimed at strengthening transport links between the neighboring countries.

The agreement was signed by Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications Grozdan Karadzhov and North Macedonian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Aleksandar Nikolovski during a ceremony at the Gyueshevo train station in southwestern Bulgaria, according to local media.

Karadzhov described the agreement as a significant step in bilateral relations, noting that the tunnel will complete the missing rail connection between the two countries and help improve transport between the Black Sea and the Adriatic Sea.

He said the 2.4-kilometer (1.5-mile) tunnel will contribute to the region's economic development and enhance integration with European Union and NATO transport networks.

Nikolovski emphasized the tunnel's strategic, economic and geopolitical importance for both the Balkans and Europe.

He added that the project also carries significance in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine, saying the railway corridor would support NATO operations and assist Ukraine in defending its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.





