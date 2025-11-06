Georgia launches criminal proceedings against opposition leaders

Georgia's Prosecutor General's Office on Thursday launched criminal proceedings against several opposition leaders, including former President Mikheil Saakashvili, accusing them of committing crimes against the state.

Prosecutor General Giorgi Gvarakidze said at a press briefing that charges were brought against Saakashvili, Giorgi Vashadze, Nika Gvaramia, Nika Melia, Zurab Japaridze, Elene Khoshtaria, Mamuka Khazaradze, and Badri Japaridze.

According to the statement, the charges include sabotage, assistance in hostile activities to a foreign country, financing actions directed against Georgia's constitutional order and national security, and calling for the violent overthrow of the government.

Authorities claim that after hostilities began in Ukraine, several opposition figures allegedly provided foreign representatives with sensitive information about Georgia's oil imports and military situation and spread false reports that the country's airspace was being used to deliver Iranian drones to Russia.

Officials said this information led to sanctions imposed on about 300 Georgian citizens, including public officials and businessmen.

The Prosecutor's Office also accused opposition leaders of organizing violent protests following their parties' defeat in the 2024 parliamentary elections, with calls for revolution and government overthrow.

The statement alleged that these demonstrations turned violent, injuring 158 law enforcement officers and causing extensive damage to the parliament building and nearby property in Tbilisi.

Saakashvili is charged with calling for a violent change of Georgia's constitutional order, while other defendants face various charges, including sabotage and assisting foreign hostile activities.

"The investigation is ongoing, and we will periodically provide the public with information about its progress and results," Prosecutor General Gvarakidze said.

The opposition leaders have not yet issued public statements in response to the allegations.





