Dozens of cars vandalized with swastikas in German city

A car is besmeared with a swastika, after several cars and houses were found besmeared with swastikas and a red liquid believed to be blood, in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, November 6, 2025. (REUTERS)

Police in the German city of Hanau arrested a man Thursday after nearly 50 vehicles, mailboxes and building facades were vandalized with blood drawn in the shape of swastikas.

The suspect was under the influence of alcohol at the time of his arrest, a police spokesperson told regional broadcaster Hessische Rundfunk. A breathalyzer test showed a blood alcohol level of 1.2 promille.

Police said the blood used in the vandalism was likely the suspect's own. He was injured when officers took him into custody. Authorities indicated a workplace incident may have triggered the acts but did not provide further details.

In Germany, displaying or dissemination of Nazi symbols such as swastikas is prohibited by law and violators can face financial penalties or prison sentences lasting as long as three years.

Hanau Mayor Claus Kaminsky expressed shock at the incident.

"Especially in our city, which was deeply affected by the racist attack of Feb. 19, 2020, such an act causes deep dismay," Kaminsky said. "What happened here crosses every boundary of decency and humanity."

The mayor was referring to a shooting rampage in Hanau on Feb. 19, 2020, when a far-right extremist killed nine people with immigrant backgrounds before killing his mother and himself.