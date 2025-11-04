GERMANYS OLDEST MAN, BORN DURING WORLD WAR I, DIES AT 110

A 110-year-old believed to have been the oldest man in Germany has died.



Karl Haidle passed away peacefully on Saturday night, according to a statement released on Monday from the south-western municipality of Kernen im Remstal, near Stuttgart.



Born on September 2, 1915, Haidle lived through the great upheavals of the 20th century - from imperial Germany to Nazism, two world wars, the Cold War, the fall of the Berlin Wall and the advent of the digital age.



After training as a mechanic and serving in World War II, he returned to his hometown of Stetten – now part of Kernen – in 1948.



There, Haidle took over his parents' business and devoted himself to his family and farming.



Haidle remained active into his old age. Even at almost 100 years old, he still worked in his vineyard and took a daily interest in what was happening in his community and the world.



"His energy, his modesty and his dry humour remain in the memory of many," the municipality said.



Kernen Mayor Benedikt Paulowitsch said: "Karl Haidle was a person who touched us with his warmth and down-to-earth nature."



He saw and endured a lot in his long life – without bitterness, but with great respect for life. "For many of us, he was a role model of prudence and appreciation."



Haidle was reported to be the oldest living man in Germany by Thomas Breining from the Ulm University Hospital, who works for the Gerontological Research Group. The international institution verifies the age of supercentenarians - people who are 110 years old or older.



According to the group, the oldest living woman born in Germany is 113-year-old Ilse Meingast, who lives in the United States.



