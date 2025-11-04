4 more drones spotted over air base in Belgium

Four drones were sighted over the Kleine-Brogel air base in Belgium late Sunday, marking the third consecutive night of drone activity over military and civilian sites, according to local media reports.

Steven Mathei, mayor of the northeastern town of Peer, confirmed that both the Defense Ministry and police detected four drones around 7 pm local time (1800GMT), prompting the deployment of a federal police helicopter, Belga News Agency reported Monday.

The drones later disappeared toward the Netherlands, heightening concerns over repeated incursions above one of Belgium's most sensitive military installations.

The latest incidents follow similar sightings on Friday and Saturday.

Separately, drones were also spotted near Deurne and Ostend airports, with the most activity above Kleine-Brogel -- home to Belgium's F-16s and US nuclear weapons. Attempts to intercept them failed.

Meanwhile, police received reports of around 10 drones over the Mechelen-Zuid industrial estate Sunday, but none were found.

Defense Minister Theo Francken described the incursions as clear "espionage activities," saying the drones circled above the base for up to 30 minutes, gathering highly targeted information such as the exact location of the access gate, when the guards pass by, and where the cameras are located, "all information that could be useful for a sabotage attack later."

Francken is expected to present a €50 million ($57.6 million) anti-drone plan to the Cabinet on Friday.

The origin of the drones remains unknown, and the Defense Ministry has not confirmed any link.

Speaking to public broadcaster VRT, Belgium's chief of defense, Gen. Frederik Vansina, said the Ministry of Defense issued an order allowing military forces to disrupt and, if necessary, shoot down drones detected over sensitive sites.

"When we detect a drone over a military base, we are authorized to disrupt and shoot it down," he said, adding that such actions must be carried out in a "sensible" manner, avoiding any "collateral damage."

Retired Army Colonel Roger Housen told the Flemish daily Het Laatste Nieuws that if Russia were behind the incidents, they could be related to tensions over Euroclear, the Brussels-based financial institution holding frozen Russian assets.

The European Union is considering using these funds to support Ukraine, though Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever has so far delayed the decision.





