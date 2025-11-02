2 British nationals arrested over stabbing attack on UK train, police say no indication of terrorism

Two British nationals are in custody over a stabbing attack on a train that left 10 people injured, nine of them critically, the UK police confirmed on Sunday, also saying that there were no suggestions of a terrorist link.

The British Transport Police, who are leading the investigation, told journalists that the suspects — a 32-year-old Black British man and a 35-year-old British national of Caribbean descent — have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

At this stage in the investigation, police say there is "nothing to suggest" that the incident is linked to terrorism.

The British Transport Police said they are continuing work to determine what led to the attack, which took place late Saturday on the Doncaster to London King's Cross train.