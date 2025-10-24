Germany: Russian aircraft’s move over Lithuania ‘provocative’

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz described the incursion of a Russian Su-30 fighter jet and an IL-78 aerial refueling aircraft into Lithuanian airspace Thursday as "a provocation" by Moscow.

"This is another serious airspace violation that did not happen by accident, and certainly not by accident on this particular day. It is another provocation by Russia against the entire European Union," Merz told reporters following an EU Summit in Brussels.

"However, we will respond to it, as in recent weeks, with prudence," he added, noting that a detailed analysis would be provided and discussed with Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

"I expect the NATO Council will also address this issue," he added.

Merz also expressed satisfaction over the unanimous adoption of the European Union's 19th sanctions package against Russia.

Highlighting Europe's reduction of energy reliance on Russia by more than 80%, he said that by the end of 2027, "we will completely and permanently end all energy imports from Russia," noting that this has been agreed to with the sanctions package.

Lithuania accused Russia of briefly violating its airspace when two military aircraft crossed from the Kaliningrad region on Thursday.

The incident occurred near the town of Kybartai, close to the border with Russia's Kaliningrad exclave, public broadcaster LRT reported, citing the Lithuanian military.

The Su-30 fighter jet and IL-78 refueling aircraft "flew about 700 meters into Lithuanian territory and left after staying there for about 18 seconds," it reported.





